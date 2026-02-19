Matt Murray headshot

Matt Murray News: Called up by Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Murray was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.

The Predators have resumed practicing during the final week of the Olympic break, and Murray's recall will allow him to serve as the team's goaltender during practice until Juuse Saros returns from the Olympics. However, Murray will presumably head back to the Admirals ahead of Nashville's game against Chicago on Feb. 26. Over 29 appearances with Milwaukee this year, Murray has gone 12-14-2 with a 2.86 GAA and .904 save percentage.

Matt Murray
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Murray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Murray See More
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
91 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: The Injury Bug Rises
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: The Injury Bug Rises
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
94 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 15
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
96 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 15
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
96 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Are Your Goalies as Bad as Mine?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Are Your Goalies as Bad as Mine?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
102 days ago