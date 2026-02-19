Matt Murray News: Called up by Nashville

Murray was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.

The Predators have resumed practicing during the final week of the Olympic break, and Murray's recall will allow him to serve as the team's goaltender during practice until Juuse Saros returns from the Olympics. However, Murray will presumably head back to the Admirals ahead of Nashville's game against Chicago on Feb. 26. Over 29 appearances with Milwaukee this year, Murray has gone 12-14-2 with a 2.86 GAA and .904 save percentage.