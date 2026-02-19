Matt Murray News: Called up by Nashville
Murray was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.
The Predators have resumed practicing during the final week of the Olympic break, and Murray's recall will allow him to serve as the team's goaltender during practice until Juuse Saros returns from the Olympics. However, Murray will presumably head back to the Admirals ahead of Nashville's game against Chicago on Feb. 26. Over 29 appearances with Milwaukee this year, Murray has gone 12-14-2 with a 2.86 GAA and .904 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Murray See More
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers91 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: The Injury Bug Rises94 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 1596 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 1596 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Are Your Goalies as Bad as Mine?102 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Murray See More