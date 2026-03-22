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Matt Murray News: Dropped to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Murray was assigned to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday, according to Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey.

Due to the absence of Juuse Saros (upper body), Murray has been the backup goalie behind Justus Annunen for the last two games. However, Saros could return to the lineup in Sunday's road matchup against Chicago. Murray has gone 17-17-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 37 AHL appearances this season.

Matt Murray
Nashville Predators
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