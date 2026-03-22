Matt Murray News: Dropped to AHL
Murray was assigned to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday, according to Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey.
Due to the absence of Juuse Saros (upper body), Murray has been the backup goalie behind Justus Annunen for the last two games. However, Saros could return to the lineup in Sunday's road matchup against Chicago. Murray has gone 17-17-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 37 AHL appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Murray See More
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers10 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers122 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: The Injury Bug Rises125 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 15127 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 15127 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Murray See More