Matt Murray News: Earns shutout for Admirals
Murray posted a 16-save shutout in AHL Milwaukee's 7-0 win over Manitoba on Wednesday.
Murray ended a three-game skid with this shutout, which was his fourth of the season. He's managed a 20-20-2 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 43 appearances, a far cry from his 2.07 GAA and .932 save percentage in the 2024-25 regular season. Murray will likely remain in the AHL unless the Predators are without one of their regular goalies.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Murray See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule17 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers27 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers139 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: The Injury Bug Rises142 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 15144 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Murray See More