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Matt Murray News: Earns shutout for Admirals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Murray posted a 16-save shutout in AHL Milwaukee's 7-0 win over Manitoba on Wednesday.

Murray ended a three-game skid with this shutout, which was his fourth of the season. He's managed a 20-20-2 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 43 appearances, a far cry from his 2.07 GAA and .932 save percentage in the 2024-25 regular season. Murray will likely remain in the AHL unless the Predators are without one of their regular goalies.

Matt Murray
Nashville Predators
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