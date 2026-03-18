Matt Murray News: Earns shutout for Milwaukee
Murray posted a 32-save shutout in AHL Milwaukee's 4-0 win over Manitoba on Wednesday.
Murray collected his third shutout of the season and the 12th of his AHL career. The strong performance improved his record to 17-17-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 37 appearances. Murray has won his last three outings and remains next in line if the Predators need goaltending depth in the NHL.
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