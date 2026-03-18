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Matt Murray News: Earns shutout for Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Murray posted a 32-save shutout in AHL Milwaukee's 4-0 win over Manitoba on Wednesday.

Murray collected his third shutout of the season and the 12th of his AHL career. The strong performance improved his record to 17-17-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 37 appearances. Murray has won his last three outings and remains next in line if the Predators need goaltending depth in the NHL.

Matt Murray
Nashville Predators
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