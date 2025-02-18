Matt Murray News: Filling in at practice

Murray was recalled as a practice player by the Predators on Tuesday, Emma Lingan of The Hockey News reports.

Murray will be on the roster temporarily while Juuse Saros makes his way back from the 4 Nations Face-Off. In his 27 appearances for AHL Milwaukee this year, the 27-year-old Murray is 17-7-3 with a .930 save percentage and 2.19 GAA. Murray will head back to the minors once Saros rejoins the team.