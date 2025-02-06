Matt Murray News: Heads to AHL

Murray was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday.

Murray, who was summoned Jan. 23, didn't end up playing for the Maple Leafs during his latest NHL stint, but he does have a 1-1-0 record, 3.53 GAA and .879 save percentage in two NHL appearances in 2024-25 due to a previous stint with Toronto. Anthony Stolarz (knee) was activated off injured reserve Thursday, which is why Murray is returning to the minors.