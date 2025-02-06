Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Murray headshot

Matt Murray News: Heads to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 4:05pm

Murray was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday.

Murray, who was summoned Jan. 23, didn't end up playing for the Maple Leafs during his latest NHL stint, but he does have a 1-1-0 record, 3.53 GAA and .879 save percentage in two NHL appearances in 2024-25 due to a previous stint with Toronto. Anthony Stolarz (knee) was activated off injured reserve Thursday, which is why Murray is returning to the minors.

Matt Murray
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now