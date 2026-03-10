Matt Murray News: Lifted from IR
Murray (lower body) was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday.
Murray went down with the long-term injury on Nov. 15 and is set to return to Seattle's lineup. With Philipp Grubauer struggling since the Olympic break, Murray will likely compete with him for secondary starts to relieve the team's No. 1 option, Joey Daccord. Across five games this season, Murray has an 0-2-1 record, a 2.21 GAA and a .922 save percentage. With Tuesday's move coming hours before the puck drops between Seattle and Nashville, Murray will likely be a healthy scratch before having a chance to suit up for Thursday's game against Colorado.
