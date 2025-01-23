Matt Murray News: Promoted from minors

Murray was recalled from AHL Toronto on Thursday.

Murray has appeared in two games for the Leafs this season in which he posted a 1-1-0 record to go with a 3.53 GAA. Even with his promotion, the two-time Stanley Cup champion figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind Joseph Woll. In the minors this year, Murray is sporting an impressive 1.68 GAA and .934 save percentage while going 8-4-2 in 15 outings.