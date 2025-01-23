Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Murray headshot

Matt Murray News: Promoted from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Murray was recalled from AHL Toronto on Thursday.

Murray has appeared in two games for the Leafs this season in which he posted a 1-1-0 record to go with a 3.53 GAA. Even with his promotion, the two-time Stanley Cup champion figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind Joseph Woll. In the minors this year, Murray is sporting an impressive 1.68 GAA and .934 save percentage while going 8-4-2 in 15 outings.

Matt Murray
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now