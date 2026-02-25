Matt Murray News: Returns to AHL
Murray was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Murray has a 2.86 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 29 outings with Milwaukee this campaign. He hasn't played in the NHL in 2025-26.
