Matt Murray headshot

Matt Murray News: Returns to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Murray was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Murray has a 2.86 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 29 outings with Milwaukee this campaign. He hasn't played in the NHL in 2025-26.

Matt Murray
Nashville Predators
