Matt Murray headshot

Matt Murray News: Serving as backup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Murray will serve as the backup netminder for Wednesday's Game 2 at home against the Panthers, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Anthony Stolarz (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup, so Joseph Woll will serve as the starting netminder. Murray will dress as the No. 2 goalie for Game 2, but it's also possible that Dennis Hildeby dresses as the backup later in the series if Stolzarz is forced to miss additional time.

Matt Murray
Toronto Maple Leafs
