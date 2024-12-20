Matt Murray News: Set to start against Buffalo

Murray will serve as the starting goaltender for Friday's road game against Buffalo, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Murray was called up by the Maple Leafs on Friday and will make his first NHL appearance since April 2, 2023, as he missed most of last season after undergoing bilateral hip surgery. The 30-year-old made 26 appearances for Toronto during the 2022-23 campaign and posted a 14-8-2 record, 3.01 GAA and .903 save percentage. He's been productive in the AHL to begin the 2024-25 season, going 4-1-2 with a 1.85 GAA and a .931 save percentage. It's unclear how he'll fare in his first taste of NHL action following his lengthy layoff, but he'll have a slightly favorable opponent, as the Sabres are generating 2.88 goals per game this season, which ranks 21st in the NHL.