Matt Nieto headshot

Matt Nieto Injury: Back from conditioning stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Nieto (knee) was recalled from his conditioning assignment Thursday.

Nieto remains on injured reserve but could be trending in the right direction toward a return to action versus the Blue Jackets on Friday. During his two-game stint in the minors, the forward recorded one goal and a plus-2 rating for the Baby Pens. Once given the all-clear, Nieto should be in the mix for a bottom-six role, which could relegate Jesse Puljujarvi or Valtteri Puustinen to a spot in the press box.

Matt Nieto
Pittsburgh Penguins
