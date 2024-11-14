Matt Nieto Injury: Back from conditioning stint

Nieto (knee) was recalled from his conditioning assignment Thursday.

Nieto remains on injured reserve but could be trending in the right direction toward a return to action versus the Blue Jackets on Friday. During his two-game stint in the minors, the forward recorded one goal and a plus-2 rating for the Baby Pens. Once given the all-clear, Nieto should be in the mix for a bottom-six role, which could relegate Jesse Puljujarvi or Valtteri Puustinen to a spot in the press box.