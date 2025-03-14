Matt Nieto News: Added back to NHL roster
Nieto was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
It seems Nieto's demotion to the minors was nothing more than a paper transaction that has already been reversed. Even with Nieto being on the Penguins' roster, he is far from a lock to suit up versus the Devils on Saturday and figures to remain primarily an emergency depth option the rest of the way.
