Matt Nieto News: Brought up Tuesday

Nieto was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday under emergency conditions.

Nieto's elevation to the NHL roster doesn't bode well for Philip Tomasino's (upper body) availability against Chicago on Tuesday. Even after being recalled, Nieto is far from a lock to play even if Tomasino is out, as the Penguins have been eliminated from playoff contention and likely want to keep giving minutes to youngsters Rutger McGroarty, Ville Koivunen and Joona Koppanen.