Matt Nieto News: Gets first goal of season

Nieto scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Canadiens.

Nieto had been scratched for the previous three games. He opened the season scoreless over nine outings before breaking through in Game No. 10 with his first tally of the season. The 32-year-old is mostly a defensive forward and figures to spend the bulk of his playing time on the fourth line. He has added 10 shots on net, seven hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-4 rating this season.