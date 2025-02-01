Matt Nieto News: Losing playing time
Nieto was scratched for the fifth time in nine contests when he sat out Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.
The Penguins have had Bokondji Imama at left wing on the fourth line over the last two games. Nieto has not been a healthy scratch for more than three contests in a row this season, but he has done little with his time in the lineup. The veteran winger has three points, 24 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-3 rating over 28 appearances. Nieto's ice time doesn't need to be tracked closely, as his production is too low to help in most fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now