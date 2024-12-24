Matt Nieto News: Plucks apple on power play

Nieto notched a power-play assist in Monday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Nieto sees almost no power-play time -- he was on the ice in that situation late Monday since the score was lopsided. With two points over his last six games, Nieto's finding a little more offense but remains on the fourth line with little chance of moving up. Overall, the 32-year-old has two points, 13 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 15 appearances.