Matt Rempe Injury: Heading to injured reserve

Rempe will undergo a procedure on his thumb and will be placed on injured reserve, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Friday.

The 23-year-old is still dealing with a thumb issue months after a fight with Ryan Reaves in October, and Rempe will be sidelined when the Rangers resume play after the Olympic break. It's not yet clear when Rempe will be able to return to action, but the team indicated Friday that the forward hasn't yet been ruled out for the season.