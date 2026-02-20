Matt Rempe headshot

Matt Rempe Injury: Heading to injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Rempe will undergo a procedure on his thumb and will be placed on injured reserve, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Friday.

The 23-year-old is still dealing with a thumb issue months after a fight with Ryan Reaves in October, and Rempe will be sidelined when the Rangers resume play after the Olympic break. It's not yet clear when Rempe will be able to return to action, but the team indicated Friday that the forward hasn't yet been ruled out for the season.

Matt Rempe
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Rempe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Rempe See More
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
26 days ago
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: December
NHL
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: December
Author Image
Jon Litterine
64 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
141 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report -- Who's Rising, Who's Falling
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report -- Who's Rising, Who's Falling
Author Image
Jon Litterine
330 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Down to Single Digits
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Down to Single Digits
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
347 days ago