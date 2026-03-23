Matt Rempe Injury: Likely done for season

Rempe (thumb) probably won't be ready to return before the end of the 2025-26 regular season, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic on Monday.

Rempe remains on injured reserve and will miss his 14th straight game against Ottawa on Monday. Head coach Mike Sullivan admitted that he would be "surprised" if Rempe played again this season. The 23-year-old Rempe appears poised to finish the 2025-26 campaign with one goal, 15 shots on net, 86 hits and 11 PIM in 26 appearances.