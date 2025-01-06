Fantasy Hockey
Matt Rempe headshot

Matt Rempe News: Assigned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 11:36am

Rempe (suspension) was assigned to AHL Hartford on Monday.

Rempe was issued an eight-game suspension in late December for boarding and elbowing, and he's been out for the Rangers' last seven matchups. He'll head to the minors after the Rangers claimed Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings on Monday. Rempe will be immediately eligible to play for Hartford, but he'll still need to miss one more game if he rejoins the NHL club at some point.

