Matt Rempe News: Brought up from minors
Rempe was recalled from AHL Hartford on Monday.
Rempe has two goals, one assist and four PIM in 10 AHL appearances this season. The 22-year-old forward hasn't earned a point in three NHL outings while collecting five PIM, one blocked shot and six hits. He could replace Chris Kreider (upper body) in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blues, or Rempe might be a healthy scratch.
