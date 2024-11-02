Matt Rempe News: Moved to minors

Rempe was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Saturday.

Rempe has no points, five PIM and six hits in three appearances with the Rangers in 2024-25. He's also appeared in two games with Hartford, though he doesn't have a point or any penalty minutes in the AHL this season. Rempe was moved to the minors to clear room for Jimmy Vesey (lower body) to be activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of Sunday's tilt versus the Islanders.