Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Matt Rempe headshot

Matt Rempe News: Moved to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 11:09am

Rempe was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Saturday.

Rempe has no points, five PIM and six hits in three appearances with the Rangers in 2024-25. He's also appeared in two games with Hartford, though he doesn't have a point or any penalty minutes in the AHL this season. Rempe was moved to the minors to clear room for Jimmy Vesey (lower body) to be activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of Sunday's tilt versus the Islanders.

Matt Rempe
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now