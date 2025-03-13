Matt Rempe News: Nabs helper in overtime win

Rempe notched an assist, two PIM and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Rempe ended a seven-game point drought with the secondary helper on Jonny Brodzinski's tally in the third period. The 22-year-old Rempe continues to pile up hits, logging at least three of them in six straight contests. For the season, the fourth-line winger has five points, 52 PIM, 91 hits, 21 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 31 appearances.