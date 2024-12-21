Matt Rempe News: Offered in-person hearing

The NHL Department of Player Safety offered Rempe an in-person hearing for elbowing/boarding the Stars' Miro Heiskanen on Friday.

An in-person hearing allows the NHL to suspend Rempe for six games or more. Rempe picked up a minor for roughing, a five-minute major for elbowing and a game misconduct at the 7:13 mark of the third period in Friday's matchup. Rempe has 24 PIM in five NHL appearances this season. The NHL has not given a date or time for the hearing.