Matt Rempe News: Receives eight-game suspension
Rempe was suspended for eight games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday for boarding and elbowing Dallas' Miro Heiskanen on Friday.
Rempe was ejected from Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars and received a five-minute major for elbowing on the play. He is considered a repeat offender and will forfeit $80,000 in salary during his suspension. The 22-year-old forward won't be eligible to return until Jan. 9 against New Jersey. Jimmy Vesey and Jonny Brodzinski could play on the fourth line during Rempe's absence.
