Matt Rempe News: Set for call up

Rempe (suspension) will be recalled from AHL Hartford ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Dallas, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Rempe's promotion will allow him to serve out the final game of his eight-game suspension Tuesday, a move that was facilitated by Chris Kreider (upper body) being placed on injured reserve. Even once his suspension is over, the 22-year-old Rempe is far from a lock to actually crack the lineup, especially after the Rangers claimed Arthur Kaliyev off waivers Monday.