Matt Rempe News: Suspenion served

Rempe has served out his eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing, making him eligible to face the Devils on Thursday.

Whether Rempe actually plays in Thursday's game remains to be seen considering he has been a frequent healthy scratch even when on the NHL roster. Still, an injury to Filip Chytil (upper body) in Tuesday's matchup with Dallas could open the door for Rempe to get back into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 20 versus the Stars.