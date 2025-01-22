Matt Rempe News: Tallies in Tuesday's win

Rempe scored a goal on four shots, added four PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

Rempe also saw 9:12 of ice time, his second-highest mark in a game this season. He had the Rangers' third goal, which sparked a three-goal third period as they ran away with the win. Rempe also mixed it up and earned a double-minor for roughing while coming to the defense of Igor Shesterkin after Brady Tkachuk collided with him in the crease. Rempe's scoring output is limited -- he has just two points in 12 games, though he needed 17 contests to produce that much offense last year. He's added 35 PIM, 29 hits and a plus-3 rating in 2024-25.