Matt Roy Injury: Making progress in recovery

Roy (lower body) is skating in a regular jersey at Tuesday's practice, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Roy could return to the lineup versus Nashville on Wednesday after missing the last 10 games due to the injury. Tuesday marked the first day in which Roy upgraded from a non-contact jersey at practice. The right-shot blueliner logged a minus-2 rating in 8:39 of ice time in his only appearance with the Caps this season.