Matt Roy News: At practice Friday

Roy (personal) was back at practice ahead of Friday's clash with the Blackhawks, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Roy's return to the team following a two-game stint away should see him reclaim a spot on the blue line versus Chicago -- a move that likely means Dyland McIlrath will be back in the press box as a healthy scratch. In his last five outings, the 20-year-old Roy has generated one goal, two assists and nine shots while dishing out six hits and recording six blocks.