Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Roy headshot

Matt Roy News: At practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Roy (personal) was back at practice ahead of Friday's clash with the Blackhawks, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Roy's return to the team following a two-game stint away should see him reclaim a spot on the blue line versus Chicago -- a move that likely means Dyland McIlrath will be back in the press box as a healthy scratch. In his last five outings, the 20-year-old Roy has generated one goal, two assists and nine shots while dishing out six hits and recording six blocks.

Matt Roy
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now