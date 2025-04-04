Matt Roy News: At practice Friday
Roy (personal) was back at practice ahead of Friday's clash with the Blackhawks, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Roy's return to the team following a two-game stint away should see him reclaim a spot on the blue line versus Chicago -- a move that likely means Dyland McIlrath will be back in the press box as a healthy scratch. In his last five outings, the 20-year-old Roy has generated one goal, two assists and nine shots while dishing out six hits and recording six blocks.
