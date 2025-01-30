Matt Roy News: Bags apple Thursday

Roy tallied an assist and dished out two hits during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Despite missing 10 games with a lower-body injury, Roy has still managed a healthy two goals and 12 points in 41 games which would put him in line for another 25+ season if he can keep up this pace the rest of the way. The 29-year-old has been an invaluable defensive presence for the Capitals, but a lack of offensive upside limits his fantasy value.