Matt Roy News: Buries goal Tuesday

Roy scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Roy has three points over his last seven outings, but this was his first goal since Nov. 23. The 29-year-old defenseman continues to see top-four minutes in a shutdown role for the Capitals, leading to limited looks on offense. He's produced two goals, 11 points, 43 shots on net, 81 hits, 67 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 37 contests this season.