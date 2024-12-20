Matt Roy News: Deals assist in win

Roy had an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Roy ended a four-game dry spell when he assisted on Aliaksei Protas' first-period tally. With three helpers over eight games in December, Roy continues to offer a little depth offense while seeing top-four minutes on the Capitals' blue line. The 29-year-old defenseman has a total of eight points, 33 shots on net, 52 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 22 appearances this season.