Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Roy headshot

Matt Roy News: Deals assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Roy had an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Roy ended a four-game dry spell when he assisted on Aliaksei Protas' first-period tally. With three helpers over eight games in December, Roy continues to offer a little depth offense while seeing top-four minutes on the Capitals' blue line. The 29-year-old defenseman has a total of eight points, 33 shots on net, 52 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 22 appearances this season.

Matt Roy
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now