Matt Roy News: Garners helper Friday

Roy notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Roy set up Nic Dowd's tally to open the scoring 1:06 into the second period. The helper ended a four-game slump for Roy. The defenseman has been steady this season, earning six points, 24 shots on net, 32 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 16 appearances.