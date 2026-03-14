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Matt Roy News: Gets goal in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Roy scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Roy ended a 45-game goal drought and also earned his first point since Feb. 2 versus the Islanders. The 31-year-old defenseman is playing in a top-four role, but he is mostly in that spot for his shutdown skills. He has two goals, 16 points, 83 shots on net, 99 hits, 124 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 65 outings this season.

Matt Roy
Washington Capitals
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