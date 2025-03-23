Matt Roy News: Grabs apple Saturday

Roy logged an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Roy has a helper in back-to-back contests, and he's earned three assists with a plus-8 rating over his last six outings. While he doesn't play premium minutes for offense, he's been a fixture in the Capitals' lineup as a shutdown defender. For the season, the 30-year-old blueliner has 23 points, 70 shots on net, 101 hits, 101 blocked shots and a plus-31 rating through 60 appearances.