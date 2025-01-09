Matt Roy News: Logs helper in overtime win

Roy notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

Roy ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. The 29-year-old defenseman isn't putting up points frequently, but he continues to draw significant minutes while adding physicality. Roy has nine points, 39 shots on net, 69 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 31 outings this season.