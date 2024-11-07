Fantasy Hockey
Matt Roy News: Logs helper in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Roy notched an assist, three shots on goal, five hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Roy returned from a 10-game absence due to a lower-body injury and immediately retook a top-four role. He saw 20:07 of ice time on the second pairing. The 29-year-old defenseman offers modest offense, but he should be a decent source of non-scoring production, particularly blocked shots and hits, going forward.

