Matt Roy News: Logs helper in return

Roy notched an assist, three shots on goal, five hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Roy returned from a 10-game absence due to a lower-body injury and immediately retook a top-four role. He saw 20:07 of ice time on the second pairing. The 29-year-old defenseman offers modest offense, but he should be a decent source of non-scoring production, particularly blocked shots and hits, going forward.