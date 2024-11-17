Matt Roy News: Puts up assist

Roy logged an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Roy has three helpers over six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. That accounts for all of his offense through seven appearances this year. The 29-year-old defenseman usually puts up fine depth offense from the blue line, but he's been a little lacking in the physical stats with 12 hits and 10 blocked shots so far.