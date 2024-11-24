Matt Roy News: Scores first of season in loss

Roy scored an even-strength goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Roy opened the scoring with his first goal of the season in the first period of Saturday's loss. The right-shot blueliner missed 10 games earlier in the campaign due to a lower-body injury, but he's offered steady production while skating alongside Rasmus Sandin in a top-four capacity. Roy has points in three of his last six games, and overall, he's notched a goal, three assists and a plus-3 rating through 10 appearances.