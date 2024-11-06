Fantasy Hockey
Matt Roy headshot

Matt Roy News: Set to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 8:58am

Roy (lower body) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and play Wednesday versus Nashville, head coach Spencer Carbery told Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Roy hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 12 due to his lower-body injury. He's projected to serve on the third pairing alongside Rasmus Sandin. Dylan McIlrath, who has dressed in Washington's last 10 games, might be a healthy scratch Wednesday.

Matt Roy
Washington Capitals
