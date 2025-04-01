Matt Roy News: Won't play Tuesday

Roy (personal) is not with the Capitals on their road trip and will not be available Tuesday in Boston, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Since Roy isn't with the team, it's unlikely he'll be available for the second half of Washington's back-to-back set against Carolina on Wednesday. Dylan McIlrath will fill a bottom-pairing role against the Bruins on Tuesday. Roy has provided three goals, 21 helpers and a plus-28 rating over 63 appearances in 2024-25.