Matt Roy News: Won't play vs. Pittsburgh

Roy (rest) won't play in Washington's season finale against Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

The Capitals are taking the unusual step of dressing 13 forwards and five defensemen as they look ahead to the playoffs. Roy will finish the regular season with three goals, 24 points, 114 hits and 113 blocks in 69 outings. He'll probably be back in the lineup for Game 1 of Washington's first-round series against Montreal on Monday.