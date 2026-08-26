Matt Savoie Injury: Won't participate in training camp
The Oilers announced Wednesday that Savoie has been ruled out for training camp so he can rehab from an injury that occurred during an offseason training session.
While the exact nature of Savoie's injury isn't yet known, it's serious enough to sideline him for training camp activities in September. The 22-year-old appeared in all 82 regular-season games last year and recorded 18 goals, 19 assists, 37 blocked shots, 24 PIM and 14 hits while averaging 14:47 of ice time. It's not yet clear whether Savoie's injury will impact his availability for the start of the 2026-27 regular season.
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