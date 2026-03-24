Matt Savoie News: Buries shorthanded goal

Savoie scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mammoth.

Savoie has earned two goals and two assists over his last six games. The 22-year-old is playing in a top-line role and sees ice time in all situations, making him an ideal pick-up for the fantasy playoffs. He's up to 12 goals, 29 points, 108 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 72 outings this season, including five power-play points and two shorthanded goals.