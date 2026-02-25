Matt Savoie headshot

Matt Savoie News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Savoie was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Savoie has managed just one point in his previous six outings while putting 11 shots on net. With the elevation of Savoie to the NHL roster, he figures to slot into the lineup against the Ducks on Wednesday -- unless the Oilers decide utilize seven defensemen.

Matt Savoie
Edmonton Oilers
