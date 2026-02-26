Matt Savoie headshot

Matt Savoie News: Contributes two more helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Savoie recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Kings.

Savoie has come out firing after the Olympic break, earning five points in two games. He's now at 23 points (five on the power play), 83 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 60 contests this season. Savoie is currently occupying a second-line role, so he's worth adding in fantasy formats that reward offense above all else.

Matt Savoie
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
