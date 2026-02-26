Matt Savoie News: Contributes two more helpers
Savoie recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Kings.
Savoie has come out firing after the Olympic break, earning five points in two games. He's now at 23 points (five on the power play), 83 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 60 contests this season. Savoie is currently occupying a second-line role, so he's worth adding in fantasy formats that reward offense above all else.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Savoie See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1504 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Depth Down Middle and in Goal81 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?81 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 683 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!96 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Savoie See More