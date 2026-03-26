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Matt Savoie News: Lights lamp Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Savoie scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Savoie has scored in back-to-back games and has five points over his last seven outings. He's getting top-line usage at even strength and making the most of his opportunity alongside Connor McDavid, who set up his first-period tally Thursday. Savoie is up to 13 goals, 30 points, 112 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 73 appearances this season. He's earned 12 of his points over the last 15 contests since the Olympic break.

Matt Savoie
Edmonton Oilers
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