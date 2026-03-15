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Matt Savoie News: Nets game-winner Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Savoie scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Savoie notably stayed on the top line despite Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (personal) returning to the lineup after a one-game absence. The plum assignment helped Savoie snap an eight-game goal drought, a span in which he still mustered five assists. The 22-year-old is growing in confidence and responsibility, and he's a high-end pick-up in fantasy if he stays on the top line moving forward. For the season, the Alberta native has 11 goals, 27 points, 98 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 68 outings.

Matt Savoie
Edmonton Oilers
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