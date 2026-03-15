Matt Savoie News: Nets game-winner Sunday
Savoie scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Predators.
Savoie notably stayed on the top line despite Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (personal) returning to the lineup after a one-game absence. The plum assignment helped Savoie snap an eight-game goal drought, a span in which he still mustered five assists. The 22-year-old is growing in confidence and responsibility, and he's a high-end pick-up in fantasy if he stays on the top line moving forward. For the season, the Alberta native has 11 goals, 27 points, 98 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 68 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Savoie See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 312 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups13 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Savoie See More