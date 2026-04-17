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Matt Savoie News: Registers hat trick Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 6:58pm

Savoie scored three goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Savoie ended a five-game goal drought in style, as he recorded his hat trick during the first 20 minutes of the game. The 22-year-old forward enjoyed an excellent rookie season in 2025-26, appearing in every game for the Oilers and racking up 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) while ending the year on the first line alongside Connor McDavid. Savoie should continue to hold a top-six role for the Oilers in the postseason.

Matt Savoie
Edmonton Oilers
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